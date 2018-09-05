Bosa appears headed to monster contract ... but will Spanos, Chargers balk?

Joey Bosa stands to gain leverage at the bargaining table from the massive contracts that fellow pass-rush stars Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald commanded in recent days.

“You’re setting your floor for Joey Bosa with those two contracts,” former NFL agent and salary-cap expert Joel Corry said.

Bosa is entering his third season of an NFL career that began in San Diego.

If Bosa has another strong season this year, what would Corry seek for him in his next contract?

“You’re going to choke on this number,” Corry, an analyst for CBS Sports and National Football Post, quipped in a recent phone chat.

I imagined the Spanoses and Tom Telesco blanching.

Go for an average salary of $25 million per year, Corry said.

That’s four times the average of Bosa’s four-year, rookie contract.

Corry would seek $100 million in total guarantees, and try to beat Mack’s total of $60 million in fully guaranteed money.

So, Bosa would supplant Mack as the highest-paid non-quarterback.

Per Spotrac.com, the Bears owe Mack $23.5 million in average salary and $90 million in total guarantees, including $60 million that was guaranteed at signing.

Donald got $22.5 million, $86.9 million and $50 million.

The football piece

I think Corry’s football comparison is fair.

Not only are Bosa, Donald and Mack excellent pass-rushers, they’re well-rounded defenders who are popular with teammates and coaches and handle themselves well with media and fans.

And Bosa’s relative youthfulness gives him an edge over both Mack and Donald.

Bosa was only 21 when he played his first NFL game two years ago.

In comparison, Mack was 29 months older, and Donald was 26 months Bosa’s senior. (Both are now 27.)

Bosa’s agents, said Corry, will argue that Bosa has more peak years ahead of him.

Of course, Bosa has put up only half as many seasons as Donald and Mack did when their second contracts were negotiated.

He’ll need to maintain his high level of performance.

Model client

Corry suggests that the lengthy stalemate between Bosa’s representatives and Team Spanos in 2016 could portend another difficult negotiation.

“He's already shown he can stand his ground,” Corry said of Bosa, the son of a former NFL defensive end. “This could be an interesting dynamic because he has a stubbornness and resolve.

“As soon as he signed his rookie contract and played well, I said, ‘This is going to be a hard second contract.’ ’’

The same agency that represents Bosa brokered Donald’s six-year, $135-million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Chargers are different?

If A.J. Smith were still working for the Chargers, the next Bosa negotiation would be … more theatrical.

Smith was a hard-liner who often aired his disdain for certain agents, notably Tom Condon (who heads the agency that reps Bosa).

Though retired for Bosa-Chargers 1.0, Generalissimo Smith couldn’t help but weigh in that summer and declared John Spanos the winner of the negotiation.

Corry speculated that if Smith were still in charge, the Chargers perhaps would be more apt to have Bosa “play the thing out.”

This would mean maintaining the current contract that runs through 2019, exercising the team option for 2020, and using the franchise tag for 2021 (and perhaps beyond) to bind Bosa to the team.

“That sounds like what the A.J. Smith Chargers would do,” Corry said.

Corry suggested that the Raiders started out on such a path with Mack, but they didn’t like how it was going, so they traded him after Mack withheld his services to this year’s team.

Though Smith is gone, the team is still the Spanos Chargers.

Smith answered to Dean Spanos, who fired him after the 2013 season and replaced him with Telesco.

Dean is still the club’s control owner. John Spanos, a former aide to Smith, is the head of football operations and has a strong relationship with Telesco. John was active in the Bosa 1.0 negotiations.

Grab your popcorn

Bosa first becomes eligible for a new contract after this season ends.

“Do the Chargers do it in 2019,” Corry said, “or do they have a contract dispute, which potentially runs into somewhere into training camp and maybe it bleeds into the regular season?”

The risk of injury causes many players to grab the pen.

For the club, a risk is that the price goes up.

It appears that both the Chargers and Bosa’s camp had the long game in mind during the tedious negotiation three years ago.

“Those guys at CAA, his agents, took a very aggressive stance with the rookie deal,” Corry said. “Big payday looming, you don’t think they’re going to take a very aggressive stance with the more lucrative veteran deal? They took an aggressive stance over structural elements. This could be one which makes the other holdout look like child’s play.”

Bosa and Rivers

Philip Rivers is under contract through 2019 as the team’s highest-paid player, with a cap hit of $22 million this year and $23 million next year as part of an $83.25-million extension he signed in 2015. Rivers will turn 37 in December and hasn’t missed a start since taking over in 2006.

With their quarterbacks on rookie deals, it was easier for the Bears and Rams to go large on Mack and Donald.

A case could be made that the Raiders could’ve kept both Mack and their current quarterback, Derek Carr — but the cap crunch would’ve been felt somewhere. Carr is on his second contract and costs the Raiders nearly the same as Rivers cost the Chargers.

Rivers will be 38 coming out of the 2019 season, and has said he expects to play beyond the current contract. So, juggling the futures of Bosa and Rivers is a task that awaits the Spanos-Telesco front office.

However the Bosa situation plays out, it’s abundantly clear the Chargers are in a sweet spot with their roster at this moment.

Bosa figures to once again generate extraordinary surplus value on his rookie contract, and fellow pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, two years into a four-year deal that averages $16 million, looks poised to have another very good year.