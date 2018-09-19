Week 2 film notes on Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos and Jaguars

With extra cyber ink going to the NFL’s most exciting offense (and the defense it must carry for now), here are Week 2 film nuggets on the AFC West and the Jaguars’ win over the Patriots.

The Steelers looked lost trying to defend Kansas City’s spread passing game.

Yes, the Steelers have a leaky defense that doesn’t run very well.

Yet I’ll suggest — hyperbole alert! — that when the Chiefs empty out their backfield against most defenses in favorable weather, the combo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and so many dangerous targets is … not unlike the famed “death lineup” that the Golden State Warriors popularized.

Andy Reid’s spread look helped Mahomes feel like he was still at Texas Tech. More to the point, he could better identify coverages and blitzes and get the ball out fast. (The Jets have less firepower but are doing this with rookie Sam Darnold.)

This was a turkey shoot.

Not only did Mahomes find the right matchups and throw strikes, he seldom was touched.

By golly, as Philip Rivers would say, the Chiefs were fun to watch.

They were pretty cocky, too.

From their own 1 in a tight game, they chucked a deep pass, the kind of play we couch potatoes beg to see but seldom do.

The pass was incomplete, but here’s a plausible payoff for later: The film of Tyreek Hill gaining a step and Mahomes nearly hitting him for a 99-yard touchdown will spook opponents come other times the Chiefs line up near their goal-line.

Scary Part II

Timing between Mahomes and his top three targets — Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins — was improved from Week 1.

Good synch between Mahomes and Hill beat Artie Burns, a pretty good cornerback, on two key plays: 1) a 39-yard back-shoulder laser to open the second half that led to a go-ahead TD; 2) a streak that the first throw set up, making it a two-score lead.

Poor Burns had no safety help because of the spread look.

Freako

Football lovers are gaga over Mahomes because he’s poised and sound yet also pulls off dares that most quarterbacks shouldn’t try.

Think of a slick shortstop — former Padres draftee Ozzie Smith, for one — who can zip a strike from various angles while charging.

Mahomes throws strikes without setting himself, which means the ball gets home faster.

Remember his Week 1 pass that Chargers safety Derwin James broke up in the end zone?

Mahomes flicked the ball 40 yards on the mark while still moving toward the line off a rollout.

Sunday in Pittsburgh, he hit receiver Demarcus Robinson with a cross-grain strike off the same action.

Don’t try this at home. You’re not Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs glitches

Remember the aforementioned failed heave by Mahomes from his end zone that was just wide of Hill?

Good idea but on the next play when the Chiefs tried to pound out a few yards, the Steelers bullied them. Tight end Demetrius Harris, looking like a former basketball player, which he is, missed a block on T.J. Watt, resulting in a safety.

Defensively, the Chiefs were again porous.

Reggie Ragland, perhaps rusty or hurting, missed two tackles he used to nail with Alabama. Eric Murray — the replacement to injured All-Pro safety Eric Barry -- whiffed on a dead-to-rights sack try of Big Ben. Top Chiefs draftee Breeland Speaks allowed tight end Jess James to block him too long, yielding a touchdown off a short-yardage run. Speaks was key to the play because two tackles doubled Chiefs lineman Chris Jones.

Chargers

Rookie Kyzir White made a special play that helped rebuff the Bills.

He pivoted twice while dropping to defend a deep diagonal route against a legit tight end in Charles Clay.

Then, put in position by his fluid retreat, White closed fast and made a leaping interception that his good height — 6-foot-2 — helped to enable.

So, by drafting a former West Virginia safety who had three interceptions and four passed defended last year but also is rugged in the tackling box, what Team Spanos has done is speed up and lengthen the second-level pass defense for the meager price of a fourth-round pick.

Rookie Derwin James ignited the defense with blitzes, including a burst from six yards back that stunned a blocker and flushed quarterback Josh Allen. Cashing Allen’s assist, rookie Ochenna Nwosu sacked Allen after bull-rushing the left tackle.

See the trend?

Three rookie defenders made plays.

Include rookie defensive lineman Justin Jones as a contributor too. He looks like he’ll supplant either Corey Liuget or Darius Philon or both by next year.

Jones was drafted out of Philip Rivers U in the third round.

Use pencil for now, but it appears Team Spanos hit on the top-4 draftees. And rookie blocker Scott Quessenberry of San Diego has a chance, too.