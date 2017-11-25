Volunteers sought for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is seeking Carroll County residents, age 55 and older, for service opportunities to address food insecurity and isolation for older and disabled residents. Volunteer positions include hospice volunteers to provide respite time for families, provide Red Cross information to Armed Forces recruits and families, grocery shoppers, friendly companions, office workers, special event assistants, drivers, and food pantry helpers. Training and background checks are provided, and some positions can be done from home.

RSVP volunteers are covered by liability and accident insurance, participate in an annual appreciation luncheon, and are eligible for mileage reimbursement. For more information, contact Barbara Norman, RSVP Coordinator, at 410-386-4646 or bnorman@experienceworks.org.