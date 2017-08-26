Volunteers sought for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is seeking Carroll County residents, age 55 and older, for service opportunities to address food insecurity and isolation for older and disabled residents. Some of the services opportunities currently available are: Meals on Wheels (grocery shoppers, phone pals and friendly companions); Carroll Hospice (patient and family companionship, professional, special events and administrative); Caring Carroll (transportation, errands, yard work); and the Westminster Rescue Mission (drivers and store help).

RSVP volunteers are also covered by volunteer insurance and participate in an annual appreciation luncheon featuring door prizes. For more information, contact Barbara Norman, RSVP Coordinator, at 410-386-4646 or bnorman@experienceworks.org.