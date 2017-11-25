Volunteers needed for Rape Crisis

Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County (RCIS) is searching for volunteers to assist with phone coverage for a 24-hour hotline and to accompany victims to the hospital as needed. Volunteers must be at least 20 years old, possess valid driver's license and have access to a reliable motor vehicle. Applicants will be subject to a criminal background check and must complete a training program provided by the agency.

Applications can be found at www.rapecrisiscc.org. For more information, contact Shawn at 410-857-0900 or hotlineservices@rapecrisiscc.org.