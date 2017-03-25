Volunteers sought for Rape Crisis

The Rape Crisis Intervention Service is searching for volunteers to assist with phone coverage for a 24-hour hotline and to accompany victims to the hospital as needed. Volunteers must be at least 20 years old, possess valid driver's license and have access to a reliable motor vehicle. Applicants will be subject to a criminal background check and must complete a training program provided by the agency. To obtain an application, contact Shawn at 410-857-0900 or hotlineservices@rapecrisiscc.org.

Caption Putting .08 in perspective - a field sobriety training "wet lab" The Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville holds "wet lab" training where police academy recruits practice field sobriety testing on individuals who have volunteered to spend the afternoon drinking alcohol while having their blood alcohol level monitored. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) The Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville holds "wet lab" training where police academy recruits practice field sobriety testing on individuals who have volunteered to spend the afternoon drinking alcohol while having their blood alcohol level monitored. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Caption Putting .08 in perspective - a field sobriety training "wet lab" The Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville holds "wet lab" training where police academy recruits practice field sobriety testing on individuals who have volunteered to spend the afternoon drinking alcohol while having their blood alcohol level monitored. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) The Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville holds "wet lab" training where police academy recruits practice field sobriety testing on individuals who have volunteered to spend the afternoon drinking alcohol while having their blood alcohol level monitored. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Caption A toddler died in a house fire in Taneytown on Wednesday afternoon March 22, 2017 according to fire officials. A toddler died in a house fire in Taneytown on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fatal fire in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St. A toddler died in a house fire in Taneytown on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fatal fire in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St. Caption Eldersburg couple to hike the Appalachian Trail, raise awareness of mental illness Lynsey and Trevor Abrams will hike the length of the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness of mental illness and to raise funds for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Lynsey and Trevor Abrams will hike the length of the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness of mental illness and to raise funds for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Caption CoastTec Ribbon Cutting CoastTec introduces a new facility in Eldersburg. CoastTec introduces a new facility in Eldersburg. Caption Profiling Police: Deputy Jacob Jersild Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jacob Jersild talks how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jacob Jersild talks how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times)