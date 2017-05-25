Carroll County pools open Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day weekend is marked by parades, sales and picnics, but the holiday weekend is also the sign of something else: the beginning of pool season.

Across the county, pools will be opening this weekend with hours often reduced until schools let out for the summer.

Carroll is home to both private and public pools. Private pools require memberships, with some offering guest passes to members. The public pools offer memberships but also a gate price for those who just want to spend a day at the pool.

New to the area this summer is the YMCA's splash pad. The new splash pad will feature water features like a mushroom, water maze, a water flower and steppers.

Unlike the pools, the splash pad likely won't be open until the week after Memorial Day, said Karen Farley, the Westminster YMCA's membership director.

The splash pad is being built outside, leading to the YMCA's indoor pool.

"We are a community-family based facility, and we want something in the building for every family member to do," Farley said.

The splash pad will be the first in the county, she said.

The YMCA started the pool season early last week with a Waterpalooza event on Friday. It was one of the several community events open to the public.

Farley said the event was a way to combine a community event, water safety and swimming.

"Because we're preparing kids for summer and we want them to be safe," Farley said.

Vanessa Nash brought her kids Reese, 9, and Brody, 7, to the Waterpalooza event because the two kids love to swim. While Nash lives in the Hampstead area of Baltimore County, the YMCA in Westminster is the closest location, she said.

It's important her kids know how to swim, she said, "so they can protect themselves if they ever get in a situation where they are in a pool so they don't drown."

Amy Adams, of Manchester, also brought her kids to Waterpalooza so they could continue to learn how to swim.

Adams said she has a pool at home, so it's important her kids know how to swim. She also likes to bring the kids to the community events the YMCA has.

"It's good to get the kids out and socializing. It gives the kids something to look forward to," Adams said.

Jaylen Alago, 14, was at the Y event with his family. He said they've been to the YMCA often and he enjoys going swimming.

"We go to the pool a lot over the summer," he said.

While water safety is important for summer, sun safety also comes with spending more time outdoors.

People should apply sunscreen 15-20 minutes before leaving home and reapply it every two hours or after swimming, according to a news release from Patient First.

People should use sunscreen with a minimum of 30 SPF, even on days that appear cloudy, according to the release.

Outside of sunscreen, people can protect their skin by wearing light clothing that protects from the sun. They can also wear hats and sunglasses to protect the head, eyes and face from getting too much sun, according to the release.

Pools in Carroll

Public

Westminster Municipal Pool

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Daily admission: $7 or 10 visits for $50

Memberships: City resident $128, family $200; noncity resident $146, noncity family $260

Manchester-Lineboro Lions Club

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m., closed during the week until schools are out for summer

Daily admission: $7 for adults, $5 for kids

Memberships: Before Tuesday, May 30: $300 for family, $150 for individual; after Tuesday: $350 for family, $175 for individual

Cascade Lake (opens June 3)

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. weekdays, noon to 7 p.m. weekends and holidays, closed Mondays

Daily admission: $15 weekends, $10 before 2 p.m. weekdays, $8 after 2 p.m. weekdays

Private

South Carroll Swim Club

Hours: Before schools are out: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; after schools are out: noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Four Seasons

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, weekends only before schools are out

Memberships: Family $400, couple $270, individual $200, still taking on new members

Day pass: Without member $14, with member $5

Westminster Riding Club

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m.

Memberships: Family $850, individual $425

Sullivan Heights Swimming Pool

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, weekends only before schools are out

Memberships: $350 for household members and one other family member and $20 per additional members, $200 for individual

Ridge Swim Club

Hours: Vary each month, check the pool's calendar at www.ridgeswimclub.com/hours.html

Memberships: To join $1,725, annual dues $525

Freedom Swim Club

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. once schools are out with reduced hours in August

Memberships: $450. There is a waiting list.