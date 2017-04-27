Hill Y in Westminster to host Healthy Kids Day

The Hill Y in Westminster will host its Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29. The free day of activities begins at 10 a.m.

"It's an event all about connecting people with a focus on well-being. It's all about keeping children in the community healthy, active and having fun," said Diana Beeson, executive director of senior experience and associate well-being for the Y in Central Maryland.

Beeson encouraged the public to "celebrate the day with their entire family." Vendors will include the Westminster Fire Department, the Youth Service Bureau, Chick-fil-A, Carroll County Public Library, Penguin Random House, Pivot Physical Therapy, the Health Department, and McCormick & Company Inc.

"There will be a variety of activities available," Beeson said. "It's a time to put aside the devices and connect on a personal level."

Beeson said activities will include box decorating, a moon bounce, healthy snack sampling, a grow-your-own vegetables station, mini-astics, ballet and table tennis.

Scott Robinson, McCormick corporate communications senior manager, said the company has partnered with the Y of Central Maryland to present a Flavor for Life program during the free event.

"Our goal is to teach families how to cook and eat with less salt, sugar and fat while promoting healthy lifestyles in our communities," Robinson said.

McCormick will man herb and spice tasting stations, help kids make scratch and sniff herb and spice cards, and facilitate games of Twister (each color represents a spice) and Concentration (players match the spice to name).

"We hope that children and their families will come to Healthy Kids Day to learn how to enhance their favorite foods and how to incorporate healthy eating into an overall healthy lifestyle," Robinson said.

Mike Walters, the Hill Y of Westminster's executive director, said the event is "one of our larger free community events at the Y."

"You don't have to bring your wallet with you," Walters said. "You can find some great new recipes and check out different activities. It's a great opportunity for the community to get out and be active."

If you go

What: Healthy Kids Day

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: The Hill Y in Westminster, 1719 Sykesville Road

Cost: Free to members and nonmembers