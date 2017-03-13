Cold Weather Shelter to remain open during Tuesday storm

In anticipation of significant snowfall and winds verging on blizzard conditions expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc. announced Monday that all of its shelters will remain open for the duration of the storm Tuesday.

That announcement was made by HSP Executive Director Angela Gustus as part of a Monday afternoon Carroll County government media release. It marks a contrast from 2016, when the Cold Weather Shelter closed on the morning of the Jan. 24 blizzard, leaving some homeless people to walk through the snow to On Our Own, a peer supported wellness and recovery center on East Main Street, Westminster.

The media release also stated that the county's five senior and community centers, the Department of Citizen Services and the six branches of the Carroll County Public Library, would during regular business hours as warming centers for anyone who is without shelter or loses heat in their homes. However, no one from Carroll County government was able to confirm whether or not any of these facilities would be open Tuesday given that a previous news release had already stated county offices would be closed.

The release directed people to the Carroll County government website for updates on county operations and schedules.

Those in need of shelter overnight can reach the Cold Weather Shelter, 27 Stoner Ave., Westminster, by calling 410-857-8473, according to the release. The Westminster Rescue Mission will provide limited overflow accommodations for, and transportation from, the Cold Weather Shelter.

The Carroll County Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management also encouraged people to stay safe given the winter weather, advising them to avoid spending time outdoors; wear layers and watch for signs of hypothermia or frostbite if they must venture out; check on vulnerable neighbors or pets; and to use caution with stoves and space heaters, which can not only cause fires, but also emit the silent, invisible and lethal gas, carbon monoxide.

The National Weather service projects the likely, minimum and maximum snowfall amounts for Maryland. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

More Information

The county warming centers are located at:

•Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster

•Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

•North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

•South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

•Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

•Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

The library branches serving as warming centers are located at:

•Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

•Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

• Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

•North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

•Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

• Westminster Branch, 50 East Main St., Westminster