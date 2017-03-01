Westminster students take to demonstration in support of diversity

A small group of students stood outside Westminster High School before school started, passing out shirts.

On the clothing, an image that has caused a now-national incident at the school two weeks ago. The shirts bore a red, white and blue image of a Muslim woman in a hijab, one of three variations from the "We the People" project.

As students passed out the shirts and kids funneled into the school, a man in a pickup truck drove through a side parking lot, a large, blue flag with TRUMP across it waving behind him.

Senior Sheena Patel, who was helping pass out shirts paused and watched the truck before turning back to the box of clothing. The students involved in the demonstration have made their purpose clear, Patel, of Westminster said. Wednesday's display was not to divide.

"It's [about] diversity, which emcompasses everyone," she said.

Westminster High School t-shirts DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Westminster High School students, from left, Spencer Teal, Shaun Gran and Nic Boyle wear t-shirts with the slogan,"We the People are Greater than Fear" outside Westminster High School before the start of classes Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Some Westminster were wearing the shirts in protest of a school decision to take down posters featuring the same slogan and the art of Shepard Fairey last month. Westminster High School students, from left, Spencer Teal, Shaun Gran and Nic Boyle wear t-shirts with the slogan,"We the People are Greater than Fear" outside Westminster High School before the start of classes Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Some Westminster were wearing the shirts in protest of a school decision to take down posters featuring the same slogan and the art of Shepard Fairey last month. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The t-shirt demonstration came after a small group of teachers were told by administration to take down posters featuring the "We the People" images on Feb. 16. School system leaders deemed the posters as taking a political stance, something that officials said is against school policy for teachers.

Since the posters were removed and the story was first published by the Times before gaining traction with national outlets such as the Huffington Post and Washington Post, students took to online crowdsourcing to raise more than $5,000 for the shirts worn Wednesday bearing the banned image, and alumni have planned a Rally For Diversity on Friday in support of the students' demonstration.

A local group, the Carroll Community Action Network, or Carroll CAN, has also since created an online petition supporting the images.

"Take action now to support equality," Carroll CAN's website reads. "Add your voice to help ensure everyone is working in the best interests of the students and help public education be the best it can be."

Patel said support of the students' demonstration has spread. Those who organized the event passed out 500 shirts on Tuesday and ran out. They had to do a rush order to get 100 more to pass out Wednesday morning, she added.

But despite many in the county and at Westminster High School joining the demonstration, not all students at Westminster High School supported it.

Tyler Buberl, a 14-year-old freshman at the school, wore a shirt Wednesday with President Donald Trump on it.

Buberl said he supports the president, and likes his stance on immigration. Immigrants are taking jobs away from veterans, he added, and Trump will help the veterans.

Nick Stefanowitz, a senior at Westminster High, also wanted to make sure he wasn't lumped in with the students demonstrating Wednesday.

Stefanowitz wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and a "Don't Tread on Me" shirt.

"I didn't want to be associated with all this," he said.

He supports the president, Stefanowitz said, and wanted to show that Wednesday.

"He's like a breath of fresh air," he said of Trump.

Law enforcement was on scene at the school Wednesday to make sure things ran smoothly.

Lt. Devilbiss said while it's a part of daily routine to pass by a lot of the schools and make sure there are no issues, they were asked to come out specifically to keep an eye on things at Westminster Wednesday.

"We're making sure that the school operates without any disruption," Devilbiss added.

This article will be updated.

