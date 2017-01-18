State fire marshal investigating Taneytown shed fire

Taneytown firefighters responded to the 4900 block of West Feeser Road early Wednesday morning after a passerby noticed a shed on fire.

It took the 20 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to put out the 20-feet by 20-feet shed fire. A passerby called in the fire around 4:50 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the notice.

There were no injuries, but the fire caused $10,000 worth of loss from the shed and $10,000 worth of loss in contents. A vehicle sustained some heat damage as a result of the fire.

