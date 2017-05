Carroll Community College's will hold its commencement next week. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 22 at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster.

Barbara Charnock, a veteran member of the college's board, will serve as commencement speaker. Olivia Hare, Class of 2017, will be the student speaker.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13