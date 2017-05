The Board of County Commissioners will meet twice this week for public sessions.

Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in addition to a meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18.

Thursday's meeting will include discussion about the Medium Density Clustering Incentive Concept, a grant for the Boys & Girls Club and more. For a full agenda, visit www.ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/agendas.

