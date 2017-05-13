Springdale Preparatory School to hold open house

Carroll County's newest school will hold an open house this week.

Springdale Preparatory School, 500 Main St. in New Windsor, will hold the open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, according to a news release from the school system. The open house will include introduction to school philosophy, curriculum and campus, featuring gymnasium and dormitory rooms, according to the release. Refreshments will be served.

"Our program will operate according to our values of lifelong learning, respect and innovation and these are applicable in all aspects of the school program including academic, residential, athletic and extracurricular offerings, all of which will be tailored to meet the individual needs of each student," Head of School Johnny Graham said in the release.

To RSVP for the open house, call 855-405-8600 or visit www.springdaleps.org.

