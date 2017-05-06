Carroll County Public Schools board to hold monthly meeting Wednesday

The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education will meet for its regular monthly meeting this week.

The school board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices in Westminster, according to a news release from the school system.

The public is encouraged to attend and, according to the release, there will be time for citizen participation at this meeting.

Citizen participation will be held following administrative items and presentations. Citizens who wish to address the board during citizen participation are encouraged to check the agenda prior to the meeting to determine what time the public comment portion of the meeting will begin, according to the release.

The agenda and back-up materials for the meeting can be found by going to the school system's website at www.carrollk12.org and clicking on "Agendas and Documents" under Board of Education.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at www.carrollk12.org/admin/commedia/cetv/Pages/CCPS-CETV-Webstreaming.aspx, according to the release.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13