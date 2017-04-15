Commissioners to continue budget discussions this week

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet multiple times this week to continue discussing the budget.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday for a budget work session, and 3 p.m. Wednesday for a budget work session.

Commissioners will also meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a legislative briefing and 10 a.m. Thursday for an open meeting.

All meetings will be in the Reagan Room of the county government building, at 225 N. Center St. in Westminster.

For a full agenda and a schedule for the commissioners' meetings, visit http://carrollcountymd.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

