Board of Education to hold meeting, work session this week

The Carroll County Board of Education will meet twice this week, for a work session and its April board meeting.

The school board will meet at both 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices in Westminster, according to a news release from the school system.

During the 1 p.m. work session, the board will discuss Pillars III and IV of the strategic plan, according to the release. The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 21 and streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at www.carrollk12.org.

The work session will not be open for public comment.

The board will meet again, that same day, at 4 p.m. for its monthly Board of Education meeting. There will be time for citizen participation at the meeting, according to the release.

Citizens who wish to address the board are encouraged to check the agenda prior to the meeting to determine what time the public comment portion of the meeting will begin, according to the release. The agenda and backup materials for the meeting can be found by going to the school system's website at www.carrollk12.org and clicking on Agendas and Documents under Board of Education.

