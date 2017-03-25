Cancer film series to be screened at St. Paul's UCC

St. Paul's United Church of Christ will host a free film series, "The Truth About Cancer," on Thursday, March 30.

The film series will be screened at 17 Bond St. in Westminster starting at 7 p.m.

According to a calendar posting, the series covers the most effective alternative methods used in other parts of the world to prevent and beat cancer. The producers interviewed 131 of the world's top experts, scientists, researchers and survivors.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 443-962-0380.