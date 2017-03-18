Bridging the Divide: The struggle to move past segregated schools

Commissioners to discuss transportation, grant applications this week

Emily Chappell
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet multiple times this week.

On Tuesday, the commissioners will meet starting at 9 a.m. in Room 311 of the County Office Building. They will hold a legislative briefing and discuss the fiscal year 2018 Annual Transportation Plan.

On Thursday, the commissioners will meet at both 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. During the 10 a.m. session, they will discuss a grant application for the Administrative Office of the Courts/Office of Problem-Solving Courts, an infrastructure review, a grant application for the Willow Pond Stormwater Management Facility, transit buses, tennis and basketball court resurfacing, and more.

For the full agenda, visit http://carrollcountymd.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

