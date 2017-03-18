Commissioners to discuss transportation, grant applications this week

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet multiple times this week.

On Tuesday, the commissioners will meet starting at 9 a.m. in Room 311 of the County Office Building. They will hold a legislative briefing and discuss the fiscal year 2018 Annual Transportation Plan.

On Thursday, the commissioners will meet at both 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. During the 10 a.m. session, they will discuss a grant application for the Administrative Office of the Courts/Office of Problem-Solving Courts, an infrastructure review, a grant application for the Willow Pond Stormwater Management Facility, transit buses, tennis and basketball court resurfacing, and more.

For the full agenda, visit http://carrollcountymd.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13