Commissioners to discuss budget, Warfield this week

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet twice this week.

The commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 311 of the County Office Building in Westminster. On Tuesday, the commissioners will have an update on the current legislative session in Annapolis. The board will also get an update on the Warfield Development Corporation.

The commissioners will meet again at both 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will be briefed for the first time on the fiscal year 2018 budget. The board will discuss the Northern Landfill, transportation and more during the 1:30 p.m. meeting.

