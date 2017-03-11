Westminster to discuss proposed budget, Wakefield Valley

The Westminster Common Council and mayor will present the fiscal year 2018 proposed budget during their Monday meeting.

According to a report from City Administrator Barbara Matthews, the proposed budget is for $74.47 million, which is an increase of 1.7 percent over the fiscal year 2017 budget. The real property tax rate of $0.56 per $100 of assessed valuation is expected to remain the same.

Also to be discussed is a proposed ordinance that would allow the town to accept the council's decision to deny a 53-house development on a portion of Wakefield Valley.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, at 1838 Emerald Hill Lane.

