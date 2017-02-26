Commissioners to discuss Charles Carroll, Boys and Girls Club this week

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday in open session.

Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m. Thursday, in the County Office Building in Room 311.

On Tuesday, in addition to commissioner updates, the board will also discuss options for the future of Charles Carroll Elementary School, which is in the county's hands after it closed at the end of the past school year.

On Thursday, commissioners will meet and discuss items such as the Boys and Girls Club of Westminster capital project and transit buses.

— Emily Chappell