Westminster Veterans Memorial Park plans to be discussed in public meeting

The Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks is holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday on the topic of the planned Westminster Veterans Memorial Park.

The meeting will be at Westminster Baptist Church, at 354 Crest Lane, directly across the street from the lot the county purchased for the park.

In December, in response to community input, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to shift plans for Westminster Veterans Memorial Park from a facility with athletic fields to a "passive park" with only playground equipment and walking trails. The planned athletic fields are now being planned for an 18-acre extension to Deer Park.

The meeting will address the revised plans for the park, as well as the need for more athletic fields in the Westminster area.

For more information, call 410-386-2103 or email ccrec@ccg.carr.org.

