Board of Education to hold work session

The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education will meet next week for a work session.

The school board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 22 at the board offices, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster. The topic of the work session will be grade configuration and the middle school model.

The work session will be broadcast live on Channel 21 and streamed live on the CCPS website at www.carrollk12.org/admin/commedia/cetv/Pages/CCPS-CETV-Webstreaming.aspx.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13