Long-Term Advisory Council to meet for second time

The Carroll County Long-Term Advisory Council will hold its second meeting this week.

The council, which was formed to provide some form of context to the Board of Commissioners for long-term decision making, will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Reagan Room in the County Office Building, at 225 N. Center St. in Westminster.

This second meeting will be attended by members of the various institutions, such as Carroll Hospital and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, with the goal of selecting seven individuals who can each represent a thematic "cluster" of these institutions.

