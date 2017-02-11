Commissioners to discuss land annexation, personnel policies

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet in an open session Thursday to discuss the annexation of land from the county by the City of Westminster and personnel policies for county employees.

The commissioners will review a report from the Planning and Zoning Commission concerning the City of Westminster's annexation of the No. 66 – Cromwell Property, a parcel of land just larger than a third-acre on the northern side of Sullivan Avenue and west of the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue.

The commissioners will also discuss and vote on proposed changes to personnel policies affecting time off and holiday pay for county employees.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in Room 311 of the Carroll County Office Building, at 2256 N. Center St. in Westminster.

