Sykesville mayor, council to discuss speed limits, pay hikes

The mayor and Town Council of Sykesville will meet in an open session at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss speed limits and a pay hike for the mayor and council members.

Ordinance No. 298, which considers raising the compensation of the mayor and council members, will get a public hearing at the meeting.

Ordinance No. 299, which would address speed limits on town roads and parking impact fees, will be introduced at the meeting.

The meeting will be held in the Sykesville Town House, at 7547 Main St.

