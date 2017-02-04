Commissioners to continue holiday pay discussion

The Board of County Commissioners will continue to discuss a potential change in holiday leave for government employees at the afternoon session of its Thursday meeting.

The potential change would give every county employee eight hours off per holiday. The change is concerning some employees who work 10-hour days. If the new change goes into effect, those employees will have to use annual leave time or work two hours each holiday.

The commissioners will also meet with Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association in the morning session. The commissioners will also meet Tuesday to hear an update on the delegation.