School board to meet, vote on proposed FY18 budget

The Carroll County Board of Education will hold its monthly board meeting this week.

At this meeting, the school board will vote on approving Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget. The meeting and adopting will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster.

There will be time for publicparticipation during the board meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at www.carrollk12.org/admin/commedia/cetv/Pages/CCPS-CETV-Webstreaming.aspx.

More information on the budget can be found at www.carrollk12.org/admin/financeservices/budget/Pages/default.aspx.

