Commissioners to discuss Deer Park, Tech Center at meeting

The Carroll County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the government office in Westminster for its regular weekly meeting.

Commissioners are set to discuss Deer Park, some smaller bid items and the future of the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

The Tech Center discussion started up again last week when the commissioners met the Board of Education to go over the long-awaited feasibility study looking at expanding the school.

