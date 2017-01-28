Board of Education to hold budget hearing in South Carroll

Photos: Polar Bear Plunge 2017

The hearing will be used to discuss Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.

The Carroll County Board of Education is set to hold a public hearing this week.

The hearing, at which Superintendent Stephen Guthrie's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget will be discussed, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at South Carroll High School, at 1300 W. Old Liberty Road in Sykesville. The hearing will have time for citizen participation.

This is the second public hearing on the proposed budget, the first of which occurred Jan. 25 at the Board of Education building in Westminster.

More information on the proposed budget can be found on Carroll County Public Schools' website at https://www.carrollk12.org/admin/financeservices/budget/Pages/default.aspx.

