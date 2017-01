The Historical Society of Carroll County is celebrating the 180th anniversary of Carroll County from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The event will take place at Grace Lutheran Church's Grace Hall, and will feature refreshments and a speech by Sam Riley on the Shriver Millstones. The celebration is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 410-848-6494 or visit www.hsccmd.org.