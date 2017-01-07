Board of Commissioners to deliver State of the County presentation

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will be at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster on Tuesday for the annual State of the County event.

A presentation of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, the State of the County is an opportunity for the commissioners to address the local business community and discuss issues facing Carroll.

The State of the County will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health