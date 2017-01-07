Board of Education meeting open to public participation

The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education will meet for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting this week.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices, at 125 N. Court St. in Westminster. Discussion items include the presentation of the superintendent's proposed FY 2018 Operating Budget.

The agenda and backup materials for the meeting can be found by going to the school system's website at www.carrollk12.org and clicking on Agendas and Documents under Board of Education. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at www.carrollk12.org/admin/commedia/cetv/Pages/CCPS-CETV-Webstreaming.aspx.

The public is encouraged to attend, and there will be time for citizen participation during the meeting.

— Emily Chappell