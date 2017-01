The Westminster Town Council will discuss and decide on a proposal to develop 53 houses on a parcel of Wakefield Valley at its Monday meeting.

The council will have to address six findings before councilmembers can decide to approve a proposed amendment that would allow developer Richard Kress to build a development on a 38-acre parcel of Wakefield Valley.

The meeting will be held at Westminster City Hall, at 838 Emerald Hill Lane, at 7 p.m.

— Heather Mongilio