'It's anything goes': Experts analyze wedding trends of 2017

With Valentine's Day coming up and the Carroll County Elite Wedding Expo just around the corner, many couples are starting to think about possible upcoming nuptials. But weddings today aren't the same affairs as they've been in past decades. To help new lovers navigate the world of weddings, the Times caught up with three wedding experts to detail the hot trends of 2017 and predict where weddings are going in the future.

The planner

Marcie Lenick has been doing wedding planning for the past five years with her business Celebrating Love by Marcie in Westminster. She said that when she started her business, she had wanted initially to just do kids parties and baby showers, and have nothing to do with weddings, but soon she learned that weddings today are not what they have been.

"Years ago, they were so cookie-cutter, you didn't get much of a chance to be creative and plan," Lenick said. "When I saw how unique they were now, I realized it's so fun now. They're more fun to attend, and they're even fun to plan."

Lenick said brides and grooms are becoming more involved in the process, finding ideas that they like and wanting to integrate designs they've seen elsewhere into their special day. While the hands-on approach can lead to a truly unique celebration, those getting married can sometimes go overboard on surface details.

"Pinterest is like a double-edged sword. There's some good ideas there, but you start to see the same things over and over again," Lenick said. "You want to create an event that's fun and reflects the couple's style instead of looking for something someone has already done."

One trend she said is becoming more popular among couples is expanding beyond the idea of a normal sit-down meal during the reception. Lenick said couples are embracing buffet-style dinners or casual and fun food stations that allow guests to sample foods from across the world.

"There was a wedding I did where the family loved southern-style foods, so they had chicken and waffles and pork barbecue," Lenick said. "The reception can still be fancy, but the food is just more relaxed."

The photographer

Photographer Kimberly Brooke started Kimberly Brooke Photography in 2001, and since then has covered weddings of every size and style.

She said the one thing she's noticed since starting her business has been the replacement of wedding magazines by the internet as the primary driver of concepts and ideas.

"Girls are getting ideas from online sources like Pinterest and social media," Brooke said. "For a few years we were getting weddings that looked like Pinterest had thrown up all over them, as people went crazy for every idea they saw. I think we're finally getting out of that."

Brooke said couples are starting to look at customizing the general structure of their ceremonies and receptions rather than simply focusing on the surface details like decorations and colors.

"It's more about how to run the ceremony. Do you want traditional location or non-traditional?" Brooke said. "It's about finding out what's important to them. It's been really cool nowadays as traditional rules and expectations are tossed away, not in an arrogant way, but in focusing on what's important to you."

Brooke said some of the coolest trends cropping up are ones that are coming from religious traditions, as couples find a way to honor their beliefs in their declarations of love.

"Footwashing is coming back into style," Brooke said. "It's a trend among Christian couples, and is a representation of them serving each other and doing it publicly to make a big impact."

The biggest trend, though, according to Brooke, is a general sense of flexibility to make weddings work for the couples involved. Instead of falling back on traditions, she said, couples are finding the people who mean the most to them and incorporating them in any ways they can.

The DJ

For 25 years, Santana Hahn has provided entertainment for weddings. Over the years, she said, she's seen weddings evolve to become less traditional.

"It's anything goes now," Hahn said. "Couples walking down the aisle will do it to anything from classical music to classic rock."

Hahn said couples are starting to explore more venue options as well, with ceremonies taking place in churches less often. She said many people want the ceremony and reception to take place in the same location to help get the party started earlier. She said brides and grooms are savvier than ever now.

"Social media has really helped them out with that. I just got my first booking from Facebook," Hahn said. "They're much more educated, but they like things to be quick. If you send them something, it's likely they're opening it on a smartphone, so the more condensed it is, the better."

One of the challenges of the internet era, she said, is helping persuade families to go with professionals rather than amateur photographers, DJs and planners who can use the internet as their first step.

"Everybody and their brother is a photographer nowadays," Hahn said. "Everyone in this profession has a story where someone comes to them and says 'Oh my gosh, thank God you're here,' where things could have gone wrong if they didn't have a true professional behind the scenes."

