Winter Weather Advisory issued for Saturday

After the region tied a record set in 1890 Thursday, winter returns this weekend with a wintry mess expected on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the central Maryland region from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The area could see about an inch of snow and a trace of ice.

Carroll County Public Schools canceled all school-sponsored activities for Saturday. You can find a list of closings and delays here.

The Carroll County airport reached 64 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. BWI Airpot, the official record-keeping weather station for the reagion, reached 70, tying a record set in 1890 when records were measured at the U.S. Customs House in downtown Baltimore.

Cold air returned Friday as highs dropped back into the mid-40s as a cold front crossed the area early Friday morning. The front is expected to stall to the south, causing waves of moisture to pass along the front beginning Friday night. A high pressure system centered over New England should then push cold air into our region and, depending on the combination, produce a mixed bag of winter precipitation from through the holiday weekend.

Potential ice glaze for January 15, 2017. National Weather Service National Weather Service

Precipitation is expected to move into the area from the west early Saturday morning. Depending on surface temperatures it's likely to start as snow or sleet before changing to sleet and freezing rain late Saturday morning.

Total snow and sleet accumulation should be around an inch or less. But if colder temperatures hold, areas across northern Maryland could see a little more. About one- or two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible after the transition period.

The State Highway Administration was pretreating roads and bridges in advance of the precipitation expected Saturday, according to a press release.

“This weekend brings another winter storm to Maryland. This system will have a greater impact on the metro area beginning as snow, but transitioning to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon – and that will make driving treacherous,” said Gregory C. Johnson, P.E. “We strongly encourage motorists to wait and check travel conditions after sunset Saturday and make smart travel decisions.”

While precipitation may hang around for a long period, the total amount is expected to be fairly light and likely won't fall the entire time.

A warm front will push through the area bringing another warming trend to the area by Tuesday as highs climb back into the 50s.