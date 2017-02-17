Victoria Banks brings country style to Carroll Live on Stage

While most people think of country as coming from the musical heritage of the South, performer Victoria Banks is looking to convey a northern — way northern — influence to the genre, as she brings her background as a Nashville musician by way of rural Canada to Westminster.

Banks performs Tuesday at Westminster High School as part of Carroll Live on Stage's Westminster concert series, kicking off the 2017 season for the local organization.

Growing up in a musical family in Ontario, Banks said their isolation led them to try and make their own fun during the long winters.

"We really had to find ways to entertain ourselves," Banks said. "My family was all musical, but they were mostly classically trained, so we'd be singing Bach in four-part harmony around the dinner table."

She said she first fell in love with songwriting when she found her father's collection of antique phonographs and cylinders, and she was drawn to the works of Stephen Foster, writer of "Beautiful Dreamer" and "Camptown Races." She began writing her own songs and when she was old enough, moved down to Nashville to pursue a career as a songwriter. Within six months, she began working for a publishing company as a staff songwriter, cranking out between one to three songs a day for five days a week for country artists. She said it was a culture shock to go from rural Ontario to the bustling city of Nashville.

"We had one TV channel that was mostly snow and one French radio station to listen to," Banks said. "Nashville really is an incredibly inspiring place to be. There's songwriting going on every day, so every night you can go to any venue and hear brand-new songs. It's almost a spiritual experience."

After more than a decade as a songwriter, Banks decided to stretch her talents and try her hand at performance. At the time, she said, she was going through a divorce and was looking to start something new and step out of her comfort zone and into the spotlight.

Her first gig was at The Bluebird Cafe, performing for about 100 patrons a night. Soon, people started asking where they could buy her CD, so she cut a record deal with a Canadian label, kicking off her career as a touring musician.

"I went from playing for 100 people to days later playing for 10,000 as I was opening for Reba McEntire," Banks said. "I was thrown right into the deep end."

During her shows, Banks takes audiences through a selection of original pieces as well as covers while talking them through where they come from or why certain songs spoke to her at various points in her life.

"I want to make people feel empowered and uplifted and hopeful about their lives. Sometimes you do that through a happy, joyful song, sometimes it's through a deeper, darker song," Banks said. "We all have our battles, and when I really pour my heart out in a song that's private for me, suddenly the people in the audience realize they're not alone."

Banks released her debut album in 2009, earning nominations at the Canadian Country Music Awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Since then, Banks has released two more albums, and won the Canadian Country Music Award for Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Banks said though she enjoys recording and playing large arenas, she loves performing for smaller, more intimate audiences.

"There's an energy to live performance," Banks said. "I give them something and they give something to me. It turns into a one-of-a-kind experience. No two nights are the same. If feels almost like if you go to church and you walk away going, 'Wow, that changed my heart.'"

If You Go

What: Victoria Banks concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Where: Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: $35. K-12 students gain free admission with a paid adult.

For more information: Visit www.carrollliveonstage.org