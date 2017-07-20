Venturing Crew 202 to compete in North American Envirothon

The Carroll County Venturing Crew 202 Envirothon team will represent Maryland at the North American Envirothon from Sunday, July 23 to Saturday, July 29 at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg. More than 40 teams from the United States, Canada and China are expected to compete.

Team members Abby Bollinger, Lilianna Bowman, Nate Bowman, Heather Fettke von Koeckritz and David McDaniel won the 27th annual Maryland Envirothon in June, going up against approximately 80 challengers from 16 counties across Maryland that took part in this year's competition.

"I am very proud of how much time these kids have committed in preparing for each stage of the Envirothon competition," said Jonathan Bowman, one of the team's advisers.

"The state competition was very closely contested, but they prevailed because they prepared extensively, they have an excellent grasp of all the subject areas, and they function well as a team. We are very excited to be representing Maryland at the national competition. As the home team, I am confident they will represent the state well."

The North American Envirothon is held once a year. Working in teams of five with one to two alternates, students are trained and tested in four natural resource areas including soils, aquatics, forestry and wildlife, plus an environmental issue that changes each year. This year's environmental issue is agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship.

Each team's knowledge will be tested under the supervision of foresters, soil scientists and wildlife specialists. Teamwork, problem solving and presentation skills will be evaluated as each team gives an oral presentation containing recommendations for solving an environmental challenge. Each team is given a cumulative point total by the panel of judges.

Bollinger, a Westminster High School rising senior, will be competing for the third year.

"It's cool to meet other kids from other states who have the same passion as we do," Bollinger said. "It's pretty special this year because it's in our own state. We'll have a bit of an advantage because we don't have to learn a new ecosystem, but there's a little more pressure because you have home state advantage."

McDaniel, also a Westminster rising senior, said a key factor of the team's success at NAE will be their presentation about agricultural, soil and water conservation.

"We're concentrating on best management practices for a farm such as contour farming, grass waterways, riparian buffers and pollinator habitats," McDaniel said. "I'm excited to see all of our hard work and our hours and hours of studying pay off."

Nate Bowman, a Winters Mill High School rising junior, will be competing with the team for the second time.

"We're going to meet people from all over the country," he said. "It will be fun to meet people who are interested in the same kind of thing we are."

Nate's sister and teammate Lilianna Bowman, a Winters Mill rising sophomore, said she looks forward to other teams experiencing what Maryland has to offer.

"I really like it here and I think everyone else will, too," she said. "The kids from the other states have to learn about our state, so we'll have a little bit of an advantage but it will be fun to watch."

Fettke von Koeckritz, a Winters Mill rising senior, said, "All of our hard work will finally be put to good use."

"I'm really excited to get new opportunities to learn about the environment," she said. "There's going to be a soil pit that we don't normally see at home, and we'll get to check out different soil types than we see in Carroll County."

Adviser Leslie Bollinger said the team has worked and studied tirelessly since September to become experts on the Envirothon subject areas.

"We are confident that we will once again make Maryland proud," she said. "They are a hard-working, dedicated and wonderful group of young adults and we couldn't be prouder!"

