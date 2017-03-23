Commissioners vote to purchase transit vehicles

The Board of County Commissioners approved the purchase of four transit vehicles as Carroll continues to wait for a backlog of vehicles from the state.

The commissioners voted 4-0 with Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, abstaining, to authorize the county's Bureau of Purchasing to move forward in buying four transit buses from FR Conversions, a total cost of $230,344.

"We've not had to cut services, but we've come close many times," county Director of Public Works Jeff Castonguay said.

Currently, the county is waiting on a number of vehicles from the state, and commissioners have gone back and forth on discussions about whether to lease or buy vehicles.

Carroll is still waiting for 16 transit vehicles used for the Carroll Transit System that had been approved by the Maryland Transit Administration in fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2017. But the bids were contested and, when this happens, the state must go through a legal process.

Bringing in new vehicles until the buses come from the state will help Carroll County maintain its services, Castonguay said.

