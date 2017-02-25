School system won't remove current Title IX policies, awaits guidance on other recommendations

After the Trump administration's rollback of the Obama-era guidance regarding facilities for transgender students, Carroll County Public Schools officials said policies already in place won't be retracted, though additional recommendations remain on hold as CCPS awaits state or law-based guidance.

In May, the Department of Justice and the Department of Education released what has been referred to as the "Dear Colleague" letter. The letter outlined what the two departments termed "significant guidance" for public schools to allow students to use restrooms that correspond to their gender identity or risk losing federal funding. Those two departments on Wednesday jointly rejected the previous administration's position, saying that the directive usurped the role of state and local school districts in establishing educational policy.

CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie called for the creation of a committee in June to spend the summer reviewing policies in order to report back to the board. The committee, which included more than 70 people, spent three months looking at school policies and how those conform to Title IX sex discrimination law before passing along recommendations to the Board of Education.

The changes made this fall dealt with updating policies and guidelines so they recognize gender identity. Guthrie said the school system won't backtrack on the progress they've already made.

"I'm not reverting back to anything we had pre-the 'Dear Colleague' letter," he said.

Changes approved in the fall, in addition to updating policies to include gender identity, also made dress codes for events like graduations and band or choir concerts gender neutral. Graduation robes, another change, were moved from two colors based on gender, to one color for all students at a given school.

But other, more controversial, changes also recommended from the summer committee meetings were put on hold pending cases awaiting court decisions. Those changes dealt with bathroom and locker room use for transgender students.

The committee called for allowing students to use facilities that coincide with their gender identity and recommended including privacy areas that would be accessible to any student who wanted to use it.

Committee members also made recommendations on gender identity with respect to locker room-use for sports teams and other uses, as well as overnight trips. For rooming during overnight trips, a student who identifies as transgender would have the opportunity to room with others according to their gender identity. The committee recommended efforts be made to accommodate any student who desires greater privacy.

These recommendations were tabled pending a case in Virginia. In April, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the policy that came down from the federal government and ruled in favor of the transgender student, meaning the school must allow the student to use the bathroom he identifies with.

On Aug. 3, the Supreme Court granted the Virginia school board's emergency request to temporarily "stay the mandate" of the 4th Circuit until the school board could file an appeal when the court returns, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Guthrie said the local recommendations remain on hold as they wait for resolution in the courts or any guidance from the state.

Bill Reinhard, director of communications for the Maryland State Department of Education, said via email Thursday they were just starting to review the Trump administration's decision and deciding what, if anything, will be done.

For now, Guthrie said school system officials work to make accommodations on a case-by-case basis when students come to them.

Carroll County Board of Education President Devon Rothschild said they need to work to meet the needs of all students. Changes made in the fall help to meet that goal, she said.

Board member Virginia Harrison deferred comment to Rothschild. Board members Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny didn't return requests for comment.

Bob Lord, a board member, said right now, the policies have been "modernized." They're in a wait-and-see position on some of the other issues until the state comes down with guidance. They currently have no direction, he said.

But, Lord said it's important they don't isolate any of their students, including the transgender students.

"Every student should have privacy if they so request it," he said. "This is about every student."

