'Every penny counts' as TownMall of Westminster donates all fountain proceeds to local nonprofits

Enthusiastically throwing coins into the TownMall of Westminster's fountain, Kohen Serio, 2, had no idea that each penny was destined for a local nonprofit organization.

According to TownMall of Westminster's administrative assistant and receptionist Debbie Talbert, the fountain's proceeds are donated to a different Carroll County nonprofit every month.

"We usually make over $100 each month," Talbert said. "It's a good thing for the community because they do a lot of good things with the money."

Kohen's father, Joseph Serio, of Newark, Pennsylvania, said throwing coins into the fountain is something the family usually does when they come to visit his parents in Westminster. It's a family tradition.

"I've been throwing money in the fountain since I was 2 years old," Serio said. "I didn't know where the money went. I think it's fantastic that it goes to a good cause."

"Knowing you can give back to the community is awesome," added Kohen's grandfather, Michael Serio, of Westminster.

Maria Cartagena, of New Windsor, also brought her grandson, Elias, 3, to toss coins in the fountain.

"He likes to throw pennies in the fountain. We sit and talk and he likes to look at the water coming down," Cartagena said. "I didn't know it went to a good cause. I'm excited to know it goes somewhere good."

In addition to the donation, a sign is set up beside the fountain giving some information about the nonprofit receiving that month's funds. Talbert said 2016 recipients included the Carroll County Child Advocacy Investigation Center, Calm Acres, Randi's Rebels, Caring Carroll, the Literacy Council, the Torch Run, Girl Scout Community 66 and The Shepherd's Staff. The fountain is covered in late October, November, December and early January for holiday displays.

"They're always so excited when they get the money," Talbert said. "Every penny counts."

Talbert said TownMall's maintenance staff cleans the fountain once a month and gathers up the money in a bucket. The nonprofits are expected to clean it, count it and roll it.

TownMall's chief engineer Wayne Erich said the staff uses a wet vac to vacuum up the coins.

"It's a great feeling to know that when I'm gathering the coins, it's going to a great cause each month," Erich said. "We're so happy to do it. It's a good feeling to know you're giving back."

The Carroll County Child Advocacy Investigation Center will receive the end of January and February's proceeds. Det. John Emminizer said, "Every little bit helps."

"The money goes toward helping us help the community," Emminizer said. "We use it for local training and other immediate needs."

The Shepherd's Staff will receive the fountain's proceeds in September. Executive Director Brenda Meadows said the fountain is "extremely helpful from both the perspective of awareness and donations."

"The sign brings awareness to our campaigns and the funds help clients with prescriptions, medical bills and co-pays," Meadows said. "We really appreciate the TownMall for their efforts."

2017 donation recipients

January/February: Carroll County Child Advocacy Investigation Center

March: Randi's Rebels

April: In Steve's Memory

May: Calm Acres

June: Wildlife Rescue

July: TBD

August: Special Olympics

September: The Shepherd's Staff

Fountain is covered October, November, December and early January.