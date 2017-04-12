The Arc awards to be held May 9

Tickets are now on sale for The Arc of Carroll County's 2017 annual Dinner and Community Awards event to be held May 9 at The Portico, 43 Monroe St., Westminster.

The awards honor individuals and organizations that have supported The Arc in its mission to provide services — vocational, transportation, residential and more — to almost 700 people with developmental disabilities in Carroll County.

The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and up to 300 guests are welcome to help celebrate the award winners.

Those winners include Westminster Police Officer Timothy Rife, who won the Public Service Award; Arc volunteer Jim Bullock, who won the Volunteer of the Year award; and Jiffy Mart Westminster, honored as an organization employing people with disabilities.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger.

To purchase tickets and for more information, contact Kim Booe at 410-848-4124 or kbooe@arccarroll.com.

Tickets and details are also available online at www.arccarroll.org.

