Tickets now on Sale for A Taste of Carroll

Tickets are now on sale for the 18th annual Carroll Hospice fundraiser, A Taste of Carroll.

The food and beverage event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m May 1 in Carroll Hospital's East Pavilion, at 291 Stoner Ave. in Westminster, and will feature special dishes from more than 20 area restaurants.

Ticket are $85, with proceeds going to support the work of Carroll Hospice, work that touched the life of Brooke Hagerty, owner of The Food Chick, one of the restaurants featured at A Taste of Carroll. After her 24-year-old son died in a car accident, Hagerty worked with a bereavement counselor at Carroll Hospice to create Mending Hearts, a support group for parents who have lost a child.

"It helps to know that I am not alone in this journey and that I have the support of others who have lost their children," Hagerty said in prepared statement. "[Carroll] Hospice doesn't just take care of the people who are dying, they take care of the families as well."

To learn more or to purchase tickets, go to www.carrollhospice.org/taste-of-carroll or call 410-871-7220.

