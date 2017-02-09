Taneytown residents may see water, sewer rates reduced

The Taneytown City Council is expected to include a 3 percent reduction in their water and sewer rates during budget discussions this year.

During a recent council retreat, the council directed City Manager Henry Heine to prepare a budget proposal that reduces the water and sewer rates by 3 percent. The decision comes after the council consulted with Davenport and Associates, a financial advisor, to see if lowering water and sewer rates was possible with their current finances.

Davenport and Associates presented five options during the retreat, two of which included lowering water and sewer rates by 3 percent. The reduction will be included in budget discussions. If the budget is adopted in April, the new rates will go into effect in July.

Taneytown's current quarterly water rate is $7.63 per 1,000 gallons and the sewer rate is $14.99 per 1,000 gallons, according to the city's website. Prior to 2011, Taneytown water and sewer customers paid a fixed quarterly fee of $30 for water and sewer services on top of their usual bills. The single fee was eliminated after 2011, and to fund low-interest rate loans secured to pay for needed public water and sewer improvement projects, the city progressively increased water rates over the next few years.

If the 3 percent reduction to each of the rates is approved, the water rate would be $7.40 per 1,000 gallons of water and about $14.55 per 1,000 gallons of sewer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a family of four uses about 400 gallons of water per day. A quarterly water and sewer bill in Taneytown, based on that figure, of $815 would be reduced to about $790. A household using about half that would see their quarterly bill reduced from roughly $407 to about $395.

In December 2015, the council unanimously voted to reduce water and sewer late fees. Late fees are now set at 5 percent for the first week, 10 percent for the second week and 15 percent for the third week, according to Heine. Services will be shut off in the fourth week if bills are not paid.

Heine said the city could only afford a 3 percent reduction while "still paying our bills." He said the proposed reduction will "give some relief to the end user. That's what they've been asking for."

Councilman Joseph Vigliotti called the decision "a tremendous step in the right direction."

"Throughout the state, other municipalities are raising their rates but Taneytown is trying to lower ours," Vigliotti said. "We have the unique ability to provide the citizens with relief. You can never forget the people that put you into office and when they need help, you have to do what you can to provide that help."

During Wednesday's workshop, Mayor James McCarron said the city strives to keep the water and sewer rates "as low as we possibly can."

"It's not to make a profit but to make sure our debt service is met," McCarron said.

McCarron said the water and sewer rates are "a paramount concern of everyone on the council."

"We're working very diligently to provide a break," said McCarron.

If you go

Taneytown Mayor & City Council Meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 13

Where: Taneytown City Office in Council Chambers (second floor), 17 E Baltimore St., Taneytown