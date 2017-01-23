Raise sought for Sykesville town officials

The Sykesville Town Council is looking to increase the salaries of the mayor and its members.

Under a proposed ordinance, introduced at the council's Monday meeting, the mayor's salary will increase to $6,000 per year from $4,000 and the council members salary from $2,000 to $3,000 per year, Mayor Ian Shaw said during the meeting.

The ordinance will go to a public hearing at the council's next meeting in February.

The increases help to offset some of the costs for the council members and the mayor, Shaw said.

"We thought it was about time," he said during the meeting. "It's been a very long time."

The increased salary will go into effect after the next election cycle, Shaw said. There was some discussion over whether the three members who are not up for re-election next election cycle — Julia Betz, Anna Carter and Christopher True — could vote on the ordinance as council members are not allowed to vote for their own pay.

Carter suggested that the three council members abstain from the vote, which would allow them to get the pay raise following the election cycle, while Betz questioned if they should be allowed to get it.

Council members and the mayor are paid monthly, which means that if the proposed changes were to go forward, the mayor would receive $500 a month while council members would each receive $250 a month.

As part of getting the pay, council members would be required to miss no more than two meetings per quarter and wouldn't receive their next month's pay if they miss three or more meetings in a given quarter. True questioned why the penalties were being codified in the ordinance, adding that he thought they would be voted out if the town residents did not think they were doing their jobs.

There isn't always enough town participation at the council meetings, Shaw said, which means the residents might never know if a council member failed to show up.

True asked if there would be pay for a council member who did all the work but couldn't show up for the meetings. In response, Carter said the meetings are where votes take place and the missing council member could be a swing vote.

Missing three meetings is also a good portion of the meetings a council member has to attend, especially in the summer, said Councilman Leo Keenan III.

"And we're talking three meetings in a quarter, so we're talking a third of the meetings," Keenan said.

The only plausible cause for missing that many meetings was a serious illness, but Betz said that as unfortunate as it would be, by missing the meetings due to illness, the council member would be failing to do their job.

As for the quarters, the council decided that they would define quarters by the fiscal year quarter.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio