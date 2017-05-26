Sykesville Middle School students win poster contest awards

The Maryland Council on Economic Education honored three Sykesville Middle School students for their posters during an annual awards luncheon May 17. The students were three of more than 400 students from across the state who were honored.

Sykesville Middle students Janine Beall, Madeline Plank and Jazmine Teran won awards in the Economic and Personal Finance Concepts Poster Contest. The contest gives students the opportunity to creatively demonstrate their understanding of basic economic and personal finance concepts. Each year the winning images are combined to create a yearly wall calendar.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben