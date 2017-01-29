Chill out at Sykesville's second-annual Ice Fest

Snow lovers have not had a very successful winter so far this year, with no major accumulations all season. Those lovers of cold will have a chance to chill at a cool party on Saturday, though, as Sykesville Main Street brings their Ice Fest for the second year.

The event will feature more than 50 ice sculptures, a pop-up ice skating rink, a live DJ, food wine and business vendors.

According to Julie Della-Maria, Sykesville Main Street Association coordinator, though last year was hugely successful, they've got plans to make sure 2017's Ice Fest runs even more smoothly.

Changes include shifting the time frame from an all-day celebration to an afternoon and evening event to ensure the ice sculptures don't melt, additional traffic aids and a free shuttle transporting guests to downtown Sykesville.

In addition to the ice sculptures, the event will feature a frosty friend as a penguin visits from the Baltimore Zoo as well as a surprise guest animal as well. Children can also participate in the festival's new polar bear-themed obstacle course set up right on Main Street. Food vendors include funnel cakes for children and sweet-toothed adults and oysters and wines for their parents. Della-Maria said the festival came about as a way to fill an otherwise activity-free first quarter in the Sykesville community.

"We wanted to find something entertaining to do on Main Street and cure all the cabin fever," Della-Maria said. "Everyone is cold, and they're stuck at home, so we thought this would be a good way to get people to come out."

Even with all of the activities, the central draw for the event are the ice sculptures which will line Main Street. The pieces for the event were split between two sets of artists, Kevin O'Connor who carves his pieces by hand, and Ice Lab Ice Sculptures, a Baltimore-based company that creates laser etched designs.

O'Connor, who runs Kevin's Katering on Main Street Sykesville, said he's been doing ice carving for more than 40 years. Throughout his career, he's carved pieces for presidents Carter, Reagan, Clinton as well as for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Though he's grown to be an expert in his field of carving, O'Connor said when he started, he had no experience sculpting or doing art of any kind.

While attending The Culinary Institute of America, he said he stumbled upon ice carving and after displaying a proficiency at the art, soon dedicated himself to it.

Each sculpture begins as a 300 pound solid case of ice, before O'Connor takes an electric chainsaw and chisel to it to chip away at the sculpture inside the ice. For the event, he will be creating 18 original pieces, including a lion, dog, turtle, King Kong and a polar bear luge. He said it'll take about a week to finish each of the pieces, working on about three a day.

"I've always been slowing people down on Main Street with my carvings," O'Connor said. "It's just a joy to put them together."

This year, Della-Maria said the sculptures will be on view for the entire weekend. Last year, the event drew somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 attendees, and organizers are expecting a similar turnout this year. Though weather can be unpredictable, she said the current forecast is calling for temperatures between 27 and 37 degrees.

"Hopefully it stays nice and people decide to come out," Della-Maria said. "It's at the perfect range right now, because it means your toes won't be frozen, but the sculptures will be."

If You Go

What: Ice Fest

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Sykesville Main Street

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit www.sykesvillemainstreet.com/event/icefest