Practice sun safety at the start of summer

Memorial Day weekend, it is said, marks the unofficial start of summer. But as you head out into the sun, health officials would like to remind you to keep safe.

"Everyone is at risk for skin cancer," said Elizabeth McDaniels, a community health navigator with Carroll Hospital. "Everyone needs to protect themselves from the sun."

There are some simple things to remember that can make a big difference in reducing risk from sun exposure, according to McDaniels. Using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, wearing hats and clothing that cover skin, and wearing sunglasses to protect the eyes from solar UV radiation are just few.

You can also limit your exposure "between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the UV rays are the strongest," she said.

Sunscreen is not recommended for children younger than 6 months, McDaniels said, and so infants should be kept in the shade, but sunscreen and other sun safety tips are crucial for older children.

"Avoiding sunburn during childhood and adolescence is very important in reducing the risk of skin cancer later in life," she said.

At least some evidence suggests sunburns increase risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer and this correlation may be stronger in young people. According to "The Surgeon General's Call to Action to Prevention Skin Cancer," getting even one sunburn as a child increases your chances of developing melanoma by 91 percent compared with children who were never sunburned.

