Carroll summer camps provide variety of activities

Even though we haven't truly entered spring yet, it's already time to start thinking about signing up for summer camps. For those looking to get out of the house, make new friends and learn some new skills, Carroll County is home to a host of summer camps. No longer are camps dedicated exclusively to classic concepts like archery, swimming and camping. Today's summer camps offer up lessons for the interests of all kids, be they outdoorsy or nerdy. We've collected a small sampling of the options available, with a focus on the unique or unusual skills taught at each.

Carroll County Farm Museum Living History Camp

Children will learn the skills of surviving and thriving in the early days of America at the Carroll County Farm Museum's Living History Camp. Skills taught include blacksmithing, woodworking, 19th century cooking, weaving old-fashioned games and more. The camp will be held in three sessions for children of different ages. The first session, for children entering third grade will take place from July 10 through July 14; the second for children entering fourth grade will take place from July 17-21 and the third for children entering fifth grade will take place from July 24-28.

Brian Krista / Patuxent Publishing Westminster, Md. 7/9/13 Staff Photo by Brian Krista Campers tour an old general store lead by group leader Brenda Nave during the Living History Camp at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster, Md. on Tuesday, July 9, 2013. Westminster, Md. 7/9/13 Staff Photo by Brian Krista Campers tour an old general store lead by group leader Brenda Nave during the Living History Camp at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster, Md. on Tuesday, July 9, 2013. (Brian Krista / Patuxent Publishing)

Tuition is $175 for the first child enrolled, with $160 for each additional child. Applications must be submitted by May 19 to the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster or emailed to ccfarm@ccg.carr.org.

Carroll Community College Summer Kids @ Carroll

Carroll Community College's annual summer camps will open to the public starting June 26 and run through the summer, concluding on Aug. 18. Camps are available from kids from 3 years old to 15. Camp options include sessions on fencing, robotics, Star Wars, virtual reality, circus, drawing, PhotoShop, oceanography, chocolate and more. Each session will be held during different weeks of the summer and require a different cost. For more information on the options available, visit https://www.carrollcc.edu.

Piney Run Nature Camp

Each year, Piney Run Park hosts a day camp dedicated to promoting a love of nature and the outdoors for children. Camps are available for children finishing kindergarten through those finishing sixth grade, with topics including diversity of animals, forest habitat and environmental career opportunities. Prices for the camps range from $130 to $185 depending on the age of the student and the status of their Nature Center membership. The camp will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through with sessions running July 3 to July 7, July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28. Registration begins March 16 for non-members. For more information, call 410-795-6043 or visit http://ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/recpark/pineyrun.

Bear Branch Nature Camp

The Bear Branch Nature Center will also host a summer camp for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Campers, divided into four age groups, will explore fields, meadows, forests, streams and wetlands of Hashawha while learning about the diverse wildlife and natural processes that make up the Carroll wilderness. Registration is $105 for members and $130 for non-members and opens to the public on March 13. For more information, call 410-386-3580 or visit http://ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/recpark/pineyrun.

Carroll Arts Center Summer Camps

If your child is more likely to be found indoors creating than playing out in nature, maybe the Carroll County Arts Council's series of children's summer camps is for you. Camps are split into an Art Adventure Camp for ages 8 to 12 from June 26 to June 30; two sessions of Creative Kids camps for ages 5 to 8 from July 10-14 and July 17-21 and a Fun Company Theatre Camp for children 9 to 12 held from July 24 to Aug. 4. Registration is $155 for members and $165 for nonmembers for the Art Adventure Camp; $110 and $120 for the Creative Kids camps and $275 and $290. Registration is currently open for members and opens to the public on March 1.

Camp Invention

More scientifically inclined students can check out Eldersburg Camp Invention. The camp, held from June 26 to June 30, features a series of science and engineering-based courses, as students put together Duct Tape creations, explore rocket technology and create spy inventions of their own. The camp is designed for children in Kindergarten through the 6th grade and costs $260.

The Y of Central Maryland

The Y of Central Maryland hosts a number of summer camp opportunities throughout the state. This summer, their Westminster location will host a number of the organization's most popular day camps, from Kitchen Chemistry, to Art Mix and Wet Paint to CSI Camp. In addition, they will host weekly camps from June 12 through Sept. 1, with themes based around super heroes, the '80s, the Renaissance and more. For a complete listing of the Y's offerings, visit http://ymaryland.org/programs/camps/overview.

